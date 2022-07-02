Captain Tom Moore’s daughter’s firm ‘may have generated significant profit’ from trademarks, watchdog warns
Charity Commission has launched statutory inquiry into the Captain Tom Foundation
A private firm run by Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter “may have generated significant profit” from trademarking his name, the charity watchdog warned as it launched an inquiry into the foundation set up in the veteran’s honour.
The Charity Commission said it had concerns including the foundation’s independence from his family and firms connected to them, as well as the trustees’ decision-making. It follows the launch of a compliance case in March last year.
Announcing it had escalated its action to an inquiry, the commission said it was concerned that a “failure to consider intellectual property and trademark issues” when the charity was set up gave Club Nook Limited the opportunity to trademark variations of the name “Captain Tom” without objection from the charity.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.