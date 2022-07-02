Captain Tom Moore’s daughter’s firm ‘may have generated significant profit’ from trademarks, watchdog warns

Charity Commission has launched statutory inquiry into the Captain Tom Foundation

Simon Murphy
Chief Reporter
Thursday 30 June 2022 00:05
April 2021: Captain Sir Tom Moore's daughter Hannah speaks as family launch charity in his name

A private firm run by Captain Sir Tom Moore’s daughter “may have generated significant profit” from trademarking his name, the charity watchdog warned as it launched an inquiry into the foundation set up in the veteran’s honour.

The Charity Commission said it had concerns including the foundation’s independence from his family and firms connected to them, as well as the trustees’ decision-making. It follows the launch of a compliance case in March last year.

Announcing it had escalated its action to an inquiry, the commission said it was concerned that a “failure to consider intellectual property and trademark issues” when the charity was set up gave Club Nook Limited the opportunity to trademark variations of the name “Captain Tom” without objection from the charity.

