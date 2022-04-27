Call to scrap immigration fees for foreign care workers to ‘ease strain on system’ and boost retention
There are also calls for carers to be paid a higher minimum wage to help retain staff
Settlement fees for foreign nurses and carers in the UK should be scrapped to help ease the challenges facing the social care sector, the government’s migration advisory body has said.
In a report assessing the impact of Brexit on the adult social care sector, the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) highlighted the “significant cost” people on UK health and care worker visas must pay to remain in Britain given the “low wages paid in the social care”.
The MAC says ministers should adopt a string of recommendations “as soon as possible” in order to “alleviate the challenges facing the social care sector”.
