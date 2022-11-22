More than 350,000 pet cats ‘caught Covid during pandemic’
Cats were swabbed between 2020 and 2022 with around 3.2 per cent testing positive for Covid
Over 350,000 cats caught Covid during the pandemic, according to a new study.
It was already a known fact that cats could catch coronavirus but levels of infection among felines have been measured for the first time.
Swabs were taken from 2,309 cats taken to the vets in the UK between April 2020 and February 2022.
