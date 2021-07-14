Is this Britain’s oldest intact home?

Archaeologists have discovered the oldest intact dwelling ever found in Britain. Created some 12 centuries ago as an artificial cave, it appears to have been constructed as an “enforced retirement home” for a deposed Anglo-Saxon king.

The newly-identified specially created multi-room Anglo-Saxon cave house is not only of great archaeological significance but is also of substantial historical importance.

As a place of exile for an Anglo-Saxon king, the new discovery in many ways symbolises the chronic instability of early medieval English society and government.