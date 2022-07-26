Boris Johnson says French staff shortages not Brexit to blame for Channel holidays misery
‘These are not scenes that we think are necessitated by leaving the European Union,’ No 10 insists
Boris Johnson says French staff shortages and a motorway accident – not Brexit – were to blame for the misery of holidaymakers hit by long delays at Kent ports.
The UK’s departure from the European Union means travellers face more rigorous passport and other checks before crossing the Channel, where previously they were largely waved through.
But the prime minister’s spokesman said they did not “necessitate” the huge queues seen at the weekend, while declining to say they played no part at all.
