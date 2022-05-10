Hay fever: Why chemists across the UK are facing shortage of medicine
Boots said four of its 90 hay fever relief products had been impacted by the shortage of a key ingredient used in the medicine
High street chemists are facing a shortage of hay fever medicine due to the lack of a key ingredient.
As the Met Office warned of rising pollen levels in parts of England, it emerged that stocks of chlorphenamine maleate, an active ingredient in brands such as Piriton, are running low.
Boots said four of its 90 hay fever relief products had been impacted by the shortage.
