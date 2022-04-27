Young people with good counting skills are more likely to share, study finds

Prompting children to count also made them more generous, Charlene Rodrigues reports

Wednesday 27 April 2022 14:51
Comments
<p>A US study has found good counting skills are linked to better sharing behaviour in young people </p>

A US study has found good counting skills are linked to better sharing behaviour in young people

A new study has found young children who are good with numbers are more likely to share valued items with friends.

US researchers concluded that counting skills were the single biggest predictor of “fair sharing behaviour” among three to five-year-olds, in a study published in the Child Development journal.

Prompting children to count also made them more generous, the researchers found in a study that has been carried out for the first time.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in