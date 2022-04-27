Young people with good counting skills are more likely to share, study finds
Prompting children to count also made them more generous, Charlene Rodrigues reports
A new study has found young children who are good with numbers are more likely to share valued items with friends.
US researchers concluded that counting skills were the single biggest predictor of “fair sharing behaviour” among three to five-year-olds, in a study published in the Child Development journal.
Prompting children to count also made them more generous, the researchers found in a study that has been carried out for the first time.
