Children ‘unable to understand facial expressions’ as pandemic stunts development of social skills

An Ofsted briefing found some children have been left with a ‘limited vocabulary,’ reports Emily Atkinson

Tuesday 05 April 2022 02:08
<p>Some early years children are struggling with sharing and taking turns</p>

The number of young children who are unable to understand facial expressions has soared after the pandemic scuppered regular opportunity to develop social and emotional skills, England’s education watchdog has found.

Those worst affected were the most vulnerable children who typically lived in smaller homes without any outdoor space and spent more time on screens, according to Ofsted’s chief inspector, Amanda Spielman.

A series of four breifings on education recovery published by Ofsted made obvious the “lingering challenges” created by the string of national lockdowns, she said.

