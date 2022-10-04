Chimpanzees and gorillas are friends in the wild, scientists find
Relationships between the two great apes were often based on food
Scientists have documented the first evidence of lasting friendships between chimpanzees and gorillas in the wild.
Observations of two of humanity’s closest relatives taken in the Congo over 20 years found the apes could recognise and maintain social ties with members of the different species.
“There are few, if any, studies of interactions between primate species that have been able to take the identity of individuals into account,” said primatologist Crickette Sanz, of Washington University in St Louis.
