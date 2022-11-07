China lashes out at UK’s post-Brexit trade talks with Taiwan

China has lashed out at the UK for sending a minister to Taiwan for trade talks, insisting that any “official contacts” with the self-governing territory must cease.

Trade minister Greg Hands is kicking off a two-day visit on Monday with discussions aimed at “boosting” trade after Brexit and promoting UK expertise in hydrogen and offshore wind.

Ahead of his visit, Mr Hands said: “Boosting trade with this vital partner is part of the UK’s post-Brexit tilt towards the Indo-Pacific, and closer collaboration will help us future-proof our economy in the decades to come.”