Labour MP resigns after facing Commons suspension for ‘serious sexual misconduct’

Chester MP Christian Matheson triggers by-election – despite denying ‘sexually motivated’ invitation to a staff member to travel abroad

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Friday 21 October 2022 17:55
<p>Labour quickly suspended Matheson from the parliamentary party </p>

Labour quickly suspended Matheson from the parliamentary party

(UK Parliament)

A Labour MP has resigned and triggered a by-election after a watchdog called for him to be suspended from the Commons for “serious sexual misconduct”.

Christian Matheson, the City of Chester MP, denies the allegations – of a “sexually motivated” invitation to a staff member to go on a private trip abroad – but announced he is standing down.

Labour had quickly suspended the whip from Mr Matheson and called on him to quit after the parliamentary standards commissioner upheld two allegations.

