Labour MP resigns after facing Commons suspension for ‘serious sexual misconduct’
Chester MP Christian Matheson triggers by-election – despite denying ‘sexually motivated’ invitation to a staff member to travel abroad
A Labour MP has resigned and triggered a by-election after a watchdog called for him to be suspended from the Commons for “serious sexual misconduct”.
Christian Matheson, the City of Chester MP, denies the allegations – of a “sexually motivated” invitation to a staff member to go on a private trip abroad – but announced he is standing down.
Labour had quickly suspended the whip from Mr Matheson and called on him to quit after the parliamentary standards commissioner upheld two allegations.
