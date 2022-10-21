Labour MP resigns after facing Commons suspension for ‘serious sexual misconduct’

A Labour MP has resigned and triggered a by-election after a watchdog called for him to be suspended from the Commons for “serious sexual misconduct”.

Christian Matheson, the City of Chester MP, denies the allegations – of a “sexually motivated” invitation to a staff member to go on a private trip abroad – but announced he is standing down.

Labour had quickly suspended the whip from Mr Matheson and called on him to quit after the parliamentary standards commissioner upheld two allegations.