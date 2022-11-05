‘Callous’ minister claims migrants have ‘a cheek’ to complain about conditions at overcrowded Manston
Downing Street distanced itself from the comments
A Home Office minister has been branded “callous” after he hit out at migrants for complaining about desperate conditions at an overcrowded processing centre in Kent.
Chris Philp said it was a “bit of a cheek” for them to protest the conditions in which they are being held in Manston.
The government has been scrambling to resolve the crisis after it emerged at the weekend that around 4,000 people were being held at a site designed for 1,600.
