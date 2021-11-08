Climate crisis to devastate economies of most vulnerable countries, report warns
The warning comes on ‘adaptation, loss and damage’ day at Cop26 as Ella Glover explains
The economies of some of he world’s most vulnerable countries could suffer huge losses even if we keep global warming under 1.5 degrees Celsius, a report has warned.
The report, from Christian Aid, looks at the economic damage to countries which are the least developed and those most vulnerable to climate change such as small island states.
It found that most vulnerable countries could suffer an average 64 percent hit to their economy by 2100 under current climate policies
