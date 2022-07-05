Millions in UK do not know the meaning of coercive control

Four in 10 adults in UK say their perception of coercive control is weak or totally non-existent

Maya Oppenheim
Women’s Correspondent
Tuesday 05 July 2022 17:17
Comments
<p>Over a quarter of those polled were found to have been in a relationship where they deemed themselves to be subjected to coercive control</p>

(PA Archive)

Millions in the UK have no understanding of the meaning of coercive control despite the fact the offence is illegal, according to a new study.

A report, carried out by a domestic abuse charity called Hestia, discovered four in 10 adults in the UK say their perception of coercive control is either weak or totally non-existent.

Over a quarter of those polled were found to have been in a relationship where they deemed themselves to be subjected to coercive control.

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in