Millions in UK do not know the meaning of coercive control
Four in 10 adults in UK say their perception of coercive control is weak or totally non-existent
Millions in the UK have no understanding of the meaning of coercive control despite the fact the offence is illegal, according to a new study.
A report, carried out by a domestic abuse charity called Hestia, discovered four in 10 adults in the UK say their perception of coercive control is either weak or totally non-existent.
Over a quarter of those polled were found to have been in a relationship where they deemed themselves to be subjected to coercive control.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies