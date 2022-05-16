World leaders not doing enough to deliver Glasgow commitments, says Cop president
Britain will handover the Cop presidency to Egypt later this year
World leaders have not done enough to deliver on their commitments made at the Cop 26 climate summit last year, Alok Sharma said on Monday.
The Cop 26 president said leaders would need to up the pace over the next six months before the next summit in Egypt in order for the public to feel they were right to have placed their trust in the multilateral system and to take leaders at their word.
“Leaders have not done enough to deliver on their Glasgow commitments ,” Mr Sharma said, speaking in the city six months after the conference her presided over last November. “And that must change.”
