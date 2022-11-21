Cornflour starts to vanish from supermarket shelves over low demand
Diminishing demand leads to item being discontinued from supermarkets
Cornflour has started to disappear from supermarket shelves, leaving some customers up in arms.
UK supermarket giant Tesco revealed that the product had been “discontinued” due to diminishing demand.
The shortage was revealed after a disgruntled customer took to social media to complain about the absence of the starch.
