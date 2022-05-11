1.5m UK households will struggle to pay bills in next year in cost of living squeeze

1.5m UK households will struggle to pay bills in next year due to cost of living squeeze

Think tank calls for goverment to reinstate universal credit payments for struggling households

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Wednesday 11 May 2022 17:52
(PA )

An estimated 1.5 million households across the UK will struggle to pay food and energy bills over the next year as the cost of living crisis continues to bite, new research shows.

That’s according to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) that predicts the UK will fall into recession this year.

The NIESR urged chancellor Rishi Sunak to take action in order to prevent households from crumbling under debt burdens.

