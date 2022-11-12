Parents in full-time work unable to reach ‘acceptable’ living standard, study finds
Benefits must rise with inflation, say campaigners as families’ financial struggles revealed
Families with both parents working full time on the national living wage can no longer reach an “acceptable” standard of living, new research has found.
The study for Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) found that the cost of living crisis meant these families were now £34 per week short of a bare minimum, “no frills” living standard.
Single parents working full time on the living wage face even greater struggles – falling £107 a week short of what they need.
