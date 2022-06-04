Family of four forced to shower once a week due to surging energy bills

Families are reeling from the largest drop in living standards in 40 years

Thomas Kingsley
Saturday 04 June 2022 19:24
<p>Families are battling rising energy costs, which could increase again in October </p>

A family of four has been forced to shower once a week in an attempt to keep their energy bill down.

The cutbacks highlight measures families across the UK are taking to survive some of the toughest living standards in 40 years, driven by rising inflation, the war in Ukraine and increased food costs.

The Atmane family from Fulham, southwest London, said the pressures of the cost of living crisis had become extremely difficult after the pandemic.

