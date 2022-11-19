Jump to content

Cost of living crisis putting women ‘at risk of harm, destitution or death’

Frontline workers at refuges for domestic abuse victims forced to use own money to help women - including those who have gone without food for days

Maya Oppenheim
Women’s Correspondent
Thursday 17 November 2022 13:31
Comments
<p>Leading organisations in the women’s sector warn the cost of living crisis is having a disproportionate effect on all women but is hitting abuse victims hardest </p>

Leading organisations in the women’s sector warn the cost of living crisis is having a disproportionate effect on all women but is hitting abuse victims hardest



The cost of living crisis is putting women in the UK “at risk of harm, destitution or death”, campaigners have warned.

A damning statement, signed by 80 organisations, said spiralling living costs are having “devastating” repercussions on women due to placing them at “greater risk of violence and abuse”.

Campaigners, who are demanding the government take urgent measures, warned frontline workers at refuges for domestic abuse victims are being forced to use their own money to help women - including those who have gone without food for days.

