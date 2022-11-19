Cost of living crisis putting women ‘at risk of harm, destitution or death’

The cost of living crisis is putting women in the UK “at risk of harm, destitution or death”, campaigners have warned.

A damning statement, signed by 80 organisations, said spiralling living costs are having “devastating” repercussions on women due to placing them at “greater risk of violence and abuse”.

Campaigners, who are demanding the government take urgent measures, warned frontline workers at refuges for domestic abuse victims are being forced to use their own money to help women - including those who have gone without food for days.