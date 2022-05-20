‘No fault’ evictions rise by 63% as private renters hit by cost of living crisis
Eviction action higher than before pandemic, as growing number of tenants ‘sucked’ into trouble
Private tenants are facing a massive spike in landlords launching “no fault” eviction proceedings, just as the cost of living crisis pushes a growing number of renters into debt.
The latest figures show there were just over 3,700 evictions by private landlords in England and Wales between January and March – an increase by over a third (38 per cent) on the previous quarter.
Crisis said a rising number of private renters were getting “sucked” into the living cost crisis, as the homelessness charity condemned “government inaction over the spiralling costs of energy, rent and food”.
