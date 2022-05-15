Asthma patients forced to choose between inhalers and heating as cost of living rises

The cost of living increase is forcing patients to avoid buying life-saving medication and equipment, as staff warn the crisis is putting additional pressure on an already stretched NHS.

Clinicians across the country, speaking with The Independent, said they were already seeing the impact of the rising cost of living on patients, with asthma patients putting off buying new inhalers because they cannot afford to do so.

NHS staff have said the crisis will drive huge pressure on the health service, particularly during the winter.