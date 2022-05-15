Asthma patients forced to choose between inhalers and heating as cost of living rises

‘People have poorly controlled asthma because they can’t afford the prescription’ says senior nurse Rebecca Shearer

Rebecca Thomas
Health Correspondent
Sunday 15 May 2022 18:19
Comments
<p>Research has shown that nine out of 10 people on low incomes struggle to pay for their asthma prescriptions</p>

Research has shown that nine out of 10 people on low incomes struggle to pay for their asthma prescriptions

(PA)

The cost of living increase is forcing patients to avoid buying life-saving medication and equipment, as staff warn the crisis is putting additional pressure on an already stretched NHS.

Clinicians across the country, speaking with The Independent, said they were already seeing the impact of the rising cost of living on patients, with asthma patients putting off buying new inhalers because they cannot afford to do so.

NHS staff have said the crisis will drive huge pressure on the health service, particularly during the winter.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in