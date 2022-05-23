Average real wages ‘set to plunge by £2,000’ in two years as living costs soar
Real wages are set to fall from their current level of £29,016 to £27,850 by spring of next year, estimates show
Average real wages are set to fall by £2,000 in just two years as the cost-of-living crisis hits UK workers hard,new figures show.
Annual earnings fell by £860 in the last financial year and are expected to further decrease by £1,160 by spring 2023, according to data released by Labour.
This means the average worker would be more than £2,000 worse off than they were in 2020/21.
