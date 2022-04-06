Covid linked to increased risk of serious blood clots for up to six months after infection
Scientists believe new research could support offering some coronavirus patients drugs to prevent clots, Andy Gregory reports
Coronavirus can increase the risk of serious blood clots for up to six months after infection, a new study suggests.
Researchers from Umea University analysed data for more than one million people in Sweden who tested positive for coronavirus in the 15 months to May last year, comparing it to that of more than four million people without the virus.
In findings published in the British Medical Journal, the scientists discovered the risk of pulmonary embolism – a blocked blood vessel in the lungs – was “significantly increased” for six months after infection.
