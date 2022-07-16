All people aged 50 and over are to be offered a Covid-19 booster and flu jab this autumn, the government has announced.

Some 26 million Britons will be eligible, with over-75s and the most vulnerable expected to start receiving their doses from September, according to the UK Health Security Agency.

Under the guidance outlined by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), all frontline health and social care workers will also be offered another booster jab, as will those aged 5 to 49 who are deemed clinically at-risk, including pregnant women, and household contacts of people with compromised immune systems.