All over-50s to be offered Covid booster and flu vaccine from September
Vaccine watchdog expands autumn booster programme due to uncertainty posed by Omicron sub-variants
All people aged 50 and over are to be offered a Covid-19 booster and flu jab this autumn, the government has announced.
Some 26 million Britons will be eligible, with over-75s and the most vulnerable expected to start receiving their doses from September, according to the UK Health Security Agency.
Under the guidance outlined by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), all frontline health and social care workers will also be offered another booster jab, as will those aged 5 to 49 who are deemed clinically at-risk, including pregnant women, and household contacts of people with compromised immune systems.
