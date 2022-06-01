UK long Covid cases hit record high of 2 million

The number of people suspected to be living with long Covid has risen to a record high of two million, new figures show.

Estimates from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggest that, as of 1 May, around 3.1 per cent of the population were suffering from persistent symptoms after becoming infected with coronavirus.

This includes 826,000 who have had long Covid for at least one year – up from 791,000 in April. Some 376,000 people have meanwhile lived with the condition for at least two years, the figures show.