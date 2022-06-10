Covid hospital admissions on rise again in England

The number of patients being admitted to hospital with Covid has increased in the first week of June, figures show, after being in decline since the beginning of April.

The number admitted was up by 6 per cent, from 1,175 to 1,380, on 7 June compared to 31 May, according to data published by NHS England.

The biggest increases were in the east of England, up by 41 per cent, and in the southeast and southwest, which were up by 23 per cent.