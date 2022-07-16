Covid cases rise to 3.5 million in the UK, figures show
Figures from Office for National Statistics show 29 per cent rise in infections
Covid infections in the UK are continuing to rise, reaching 3.5 million last week, the latest figure show.
This marks a jump of nearly 800,000 (or 29 per cent) on the previous week, ending 30 June, when 2.7 million people were estimated to have been infected with Covid-19, according to the Office for National Statistics.
3.5 million is the highest estimate for total infections since mid-April, but is still below the record high of 4.9 million that was reached at the end of March.
