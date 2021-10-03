A leading expert from the University of Oxford has warned of the prospect of an academic “brain drain” in the wake of the Covid pandemic if more is not done to support scientists with their research.

Sir Professor Peter Horby said it was vital to “capitalise” on the interest among young scientists who have shifted their focus to infectious diseases and global health during the course of the past 18 months.

Otherwise, he warned, these individuals will “drift back to other areas of work”, jeopardising the knowledge and expertise that has been acquired throughout the pandemic.