Covid to impact mental health ‘for years to come,’ analysis suggests

ome 10 million people in England will need support for their mental health as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic, which could continue to have an impact for up to five years, according to the Centre for Mental Health.

The charity said the government must invest in extra mental health support for people who have been worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic and its aftermath.

In an analysis published on Wednesday, it found mental health risks are reatest among those who have been personally affected, such as those who have lost loved ones, who have survived severe illness or who have cared for people during the pandemic.