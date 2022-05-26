Scientists discover how Covid disrupts sense of smell

Researchers identified for first time specific molecules which trigger parosmia, reports Tom Batchelor

Thursday 26 May 2022 01:10
Comments
<p>Loss or change to sense of smell is one of the most common and recognisable symptoms of coronavirus</p>

Loss or change to sense of smell is one of the most common and recognisable symptoms of coronavirus

(PA Archive)

A new study could explain why some people suffer a distorted sense of smell after catching Covid-19.

Researchers in the UK have identified for the first time specific molecules which trigger parosmia – a condition linked to coronavirus which can make infected people find certain smells revolting.

Loss or change to sense of smell is one of the most common and recognisable symptoms of coronavirus, alongside a new, continuous cough, a high temperature and altered taste.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in