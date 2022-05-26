Scientists discover how Covid disrupts sense of smell
Researchers identified for first time specific molecules which trigger parosmia, reports Tom Batchelor
A new study could explain why some people suffer a distorted sense of smell after catching Covid-19.
Researchers in the UK have identified for the first time specific molecules which trigger parosmia – a condition linked to coronavirus which can make infected people find certain smells revolting.
Loss or change to sense of smell is one of the most common and recognisable symptoms of coronavirus, alongside a new, continuous cough, a high temperature and altered taste.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies