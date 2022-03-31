One in three people not isolating after testing positive for Covid as legal requirement scrapped
The number of people choosing to self-isolate dropped significantly after the law changed, Matt Mathers writes
A third of people who test positive for Covid are not self-isolating, according to official figures.
The Office for National Statistics said 64 per cent of people in England stayed indoors after catching the virus.
This was down from 80 per cent earlier in February when self-isolation was a legal requirement.
