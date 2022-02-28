Calls for cap on Covid test costs as poll finds public unwilling to pay

There have been calls for a cap on the cost of Covid tests, as an exclusive poll for The Independent finds overwhelming public opposition to having to pay.

The survey found 66 per cent of voters oppose Boris Johnson’s decision, announced last week as part of his plan for England to live with Covid, to charge for lateral flow and PCR tests from 1 April.

And the Savanta ComRes poll revealed widespread concern about the prime minister’s decision to lift the legal requirement to isolate after a positive test for coronavirus.