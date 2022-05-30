Covid vaccine effectiveness wears off more quickly in cancer patients, study finds

Researchers say this work highlights the importance of booster jabs for cancer patients

Andy Gregory
Monday 30 May 2022 16:15
Comments
<p>A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine</p>

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

(AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Coronavirus vaccines offer less protection for cancer patients than the general population and their efficacy wanes more rapidly, according to a new study.

This effect is more pronounced on patients with the blood cancers lymphoma and leukaemia, and those who have recently received radiotherapy or chemotherapy, the study published in the journal Lancet Oncology found.

While it is known that coronavirus poses a greater risk of hospitalisation and death to cancer patients, according to scientists there has been a dearth of real-world research into how effective vaccines are at preventing breakthrough infections in these patients and how quickly their protection wanes.

