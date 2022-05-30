Covid vaccine effectiveness wears off more quickly in cancer patients, study finds
Researchers say this work highlights the importance of booster jabs for cancer patients
Coronavirus vaccines offer less protection for cancer patients than the general population and their efficacy wanes more rapidly, according to a new study.
This effect is more pronounced on patients with the blood cancers lymphoma and leukaemia, and those who have recently received radiotherapy or chemotherapy, the study published in the journal Lancet Oncology found.
While it is known that coronavirus poses a greater risk of hospitalisation and death to cancer patients, according to scientists there has been a dearth of real-world research into how effective vaccines are at preventing breakthrough infections in these patients and how quickly their protection wanes.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies