Covid: Leading scientists warn country will be hit by new wave this month
‘We will have a new wave of infections this month’, says Professor Christina Pagel
Britain will see a new wave of Covid infections this month, leading scientists have warned.
Professor Christina Pagel, from University College London, told the Independent Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies: “We will have a new wave of infections this month. Now hopefully it won't be as high as the previous two waves and might be lower. But we can't count on that and either way we are going to see more people becoming infected.”
Professor Pagel said currently there were four variants of Omicron “all increasing rapidly”, whereas the previous wave in March had two variants.
