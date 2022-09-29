Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Toxin may have caused sealife disaster off UK coast, scientists find

The research contradicts government findings that an algal bloom caused mass marine deaths near Tees estuary

Anna Isaac
Thursday 29 September 2022 17:45
Comments
(Getty/iStock/The Independent)

The government faces fresh questions over an ecological disaster on England’s North East coast after scientists revealed sea life may have been killed by a manmade toxin.

The chemical pyridine, used in industrial processes, could be the cause of mass die-offs of crabs and lobsters since October last year, a team of scientists from Durham, Newcastle, Hull, and York have determined, according to a draft report seen by The Independent.

The findings contradict a joint agency report led by the Department for Food, Agriculture and Rural Affairs (Defra), which found the toxin was not present in waters where sealife had washed up dead from the Tees estuary down the coast to Whitby and Scarborough. Instead, the report said an algal bloom was likely to be the cause of the deaths, despite finding concentrations of pyridine in samples of dead crabs.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in