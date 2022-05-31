Credit card debt rises at fastest rate in 17 years amid living costs crisis
UK collectively added £1.4bn in credit cards and loans during April, Bank of England figures show
Credit card debt grew at the fastest rate in seventeen years during April, as households turned to borrowing amid rapid price rises.
Britons racked up an extra £700m of credit card debt and a further £700m of other loans during the month as borrowing grew at an annual rate of 11.6 per cent, the Bank of England reported.
It was the fastest growth since November 2005, when the UK economy was booming in the run-up to the financial crash.
