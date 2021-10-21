Dairy-rich diet reduces risk of falls and fractures in elderly, study finds

Having a dairy-rich diet reduces the number of falls and fractures in older people living in residential care, a new study has found.

Researchers studying 60 care homes found increasing intake of foods rich in calcium and protein, such as milk and yoghurt, lowered the risk of all fractures by 33 per cent.

The findings have “widespread implications as a public health measure,” the researchers - based in Australia, the Netherlands and the US - said as they published their findings.