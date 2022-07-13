Dating ads offering chance to meet ‘lonely’ Ukrainian women banned

Online dating adverts offering the chance to meet “lonely” Ukrainian women have been banned for causing serious offence.

The UK’s advertising watchdog said that adverts for SofiaDate, seen online in May when the government was promoting its scheme for the public to house Ukrainian refugees, connected the women’s vulnerability to their sex appeal, and in doing so breached regulations.

The first ad, seen on the Dorset Echo’s website, featured an image of a woman on a balcony with text that stated “Ukranian [sic] Women. Meet Thousands of Lonely Ukrainian Women. Forget About Loneliness. Let Yourself be Happy”.