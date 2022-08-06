Cyclists who kill face longer jail terms with new law to crack down on ‘legal loophole’
Cyclists who kill pedestrians can only be jailed for two years under current law
Transport secretary Grant Shapps has pledged to create a “death by dangerous cycling” law that will treat killer cyclists the same as motorists.
Mr Shapps said the law was needed to “impress on cyclists the real harm they can cause when speed is combined with lack of care”.
The move will close a legal loophole which means cyclists who kill pedestrians can only be jailed for two years.
