Degree grade matters more than university reputation, report finds

Graduates with a good degree from a less prestigious institution earn more than graduates with a lower-class degree from more selective universities, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

New IFS research found that graduates with first-class or 2.1 honours degrees had higher average earnings by the age of 30 than those who finished with a lower-class degree, even if they went to a more reputable university.

The findings suggest that as far as salaries are concerned, degree class is more important than the institution.