Degree grade matters more than university reputation, report finds

Salary earnings depend more on degree classifications than the name of the instituition, reports Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Wednesday 20 April 2022 17:47
<p>Graduates with top university grades tend to earn substantially more money, but the size of the ‘payoff’ may also hinge on where and what you study, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies </p>

Graduates with a good degree from a less prestigious institution earn more than graduates with a lower-class degree from more selective universities, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

New IFS research found that graduates with first-class or 2.1 honours degrees had higher average earnings by the age of 30 than those who finished with a lower-class degree, even if they went to a more reputable university.

The findings suggest that as far as salaries are concerned, degree class is more important than the institution.

