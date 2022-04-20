Degree grade matters more than university reputation, report finds
Salary earnings depend more on degree classifications than the name of the instituition, reports Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Graduates with a good degree from a less prestigious institution earn more than graduates with a lower-class degree from more selective universities, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).
New IFS research found that graduates with first-class or 2.1 honours degrees had higher average earnings by the age of 30 than those who finished with a lower-class degree, even if they went to a more reputable university.
The findings suggest that as far as salaries are concerned, degree class is more important than the institution.
