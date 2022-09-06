People in UK holiday hotspots warned against sea swimming due to bacterial pollution
It comes after two nights of thunderstorms and over 36,000 lightning strikes
Swimmers are being advised to stay clear of 24 beaches in Devon and Cornwall due to bacterial pollution following heavy rain overnight.
Affected beaches in Devon include North Sands in Salcombe and Goodrington near Paignton, and Summerleaze in Bude, Cornwall.
The Environment Agency (EA) said the heavy rain we have seen over the last two days are to blame for the pollution.
