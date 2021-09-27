The rise of the dinosaurs during the middle to late Triassic period, more than 230 million years ago, coincided with significant environmental changes powered by major volcanic eruptions, new research has revealed.

The volcanoes drove an increase in global temperatures and humidity, which had a considerable impact on the development and evolution of animals and plants, and also coincided with the emergence of modern coniferous trees.

These changes are known as the Late Triassic Carnian Pluvial Episode (CPE), and the intense rainfall conditions that arose are known as a “mega-monsoon” climate, affecting the planet some 234 million to 232 million years ago.