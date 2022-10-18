Disabled people ‘three times more likely to be in debt and unable to afford food’

Disabled people are three times more likely to be in debt and unable to afford food, a charity has found.

Analysis by charity Sense and NatCen Social found that disabled people were 13 per cent more likely to be behind on bills or in debt, compared to non-disabled people (4 per cent).

Researchers, who carried out an analysis of the most recent government data from the Family Resources Survey, found disabled people were three times more likely to be unable to afford access to adequate food (17 per cent) than those with no disability.