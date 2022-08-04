Lawyers warn the cost of living crisis is placing growing strain on couples with divorce enquiries to legal firms soaring to record levels last month.

Data from the UK’s largest family law firm, shared exclusively with The Independent, showed lawyers received 4,129 enquiries last month, which is their highest ever recorded.

This marks a 25 per cent jump from May this year, and a 34 per cent rise on July 2021 when Stowe Family Law received 3,089 divorce enquiries. Meanwhile, last month’s figures constitute a 132 per cent rise from July 2019 - before the pandemic and the cost of living crisis hit.