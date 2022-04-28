Flat-faced dog breeds such as French Bulldogs and Pugs have some of the lowest life expectancies, while Jack Russell Terriers and Yorkshire Terriers live the longest, a major new study has found.

Researchers analysed more than 30,000 records of dog deaths from veterinary practices across the UK between 2016 and 2020.

They found that Jack Russell Terriers had the highest life expectancy (12.72 years), followed by Yorkshire Terriers (12.54 years), Border Collies (12.10 years), and Springer Spaniels (11.92 years).