Flat-faced dog breeds have lowest life expectancies and terriers live longest, study finds
French Bulldogs had lowest life expectancy, and Jack Russell Terriers highest, reports Tom Batchelor
Flat-faced dog breeds such as French Bulldogs and Pugs have some of the lowest life expectancies, while Jack Russell Terriers and Yorkshire Terriers live the longest, a major new study has found.
Researchers analysed more than 30,000 records of dog deaths from veterinary practices across the UK between 2016 and 2020.
They found that Jack Russell Terriers had the highest life expectancy (12.72 years), followed by Yorkshire Terriers (12.54 years), Border Collies (12.10 years), and Springer Spaniels (11.92 years).
