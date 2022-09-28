Jump to content

Dogs can sniff out the stress in humans, study suggests

Dogs were also able to identify when humans were relaxed, reports Furvah Shah

Wednesday 28 September 2022 18:59
<p>The study ‘helps to shed more light on the human-dog relationship’, say researchers </p>

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Dogs can sniff out stress in humans, according to a new study.

Researchers at Queen’s University Belfast found that dogs were able to detect when humans were stressed or relaxed through smell.

Clara Wilson, a PhD student at the university’s School of Psychology, said the study provides “evidence that dogs can smell stress from breath and sweat alone, which could be useful when training service dogs and therapy dogs”.

