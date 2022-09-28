Dogs can sniff out the stress in humans, study suggests
Dogs were also able to identify when humans were relaxed, reports Furvah Shah
Dogs can sniff out stress in humans, according to a new study.
Researchers at Queen’s University Belfast found that dogs were able to detect when humans were stressed or relaxed through smell.
Clara Wilson, a PhD student at the university’s School of Psychology, said the study provides “evidence that dogs can smell stress from breath and sweat alone, which could be useful when training service dogs and therapy dogs”.
