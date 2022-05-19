Dolphins can recognise their friends and family through taste, study finds
Researchers discover ocean animal can identify others by tasting surrounding water, reports Zaina Alibhai
Bottlenose dolphins are able to recognise their friends and family without seeing or hearing them, researchers discovered.
While the animals have a sharp sense of hearing, they also have a unique ability to taste that allows them to identify other familiar dolphins using other senses.
Dolphins are regularly exposed to the taste of others of its kind, primarily through urine and other bodily excretions in the water.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies