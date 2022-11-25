Third complaint against Dominic Raab is being investigated, No 10 reveals
Inquiry into deputy prime minister widened to cover behaviour at a third department – his time as Brexit secretary
A third complaint against Dominic Raab is being investigated by the probe ordered by No 10, deepening the crisis surrounding the deputy prime minister.
The inquiry into Rishi Sunak’s key ally was already looking into his behaviour while justice secretary and Cabinet Office minister – but his time as Brexit secretary is now also under scrutiny.
A Downing Street spokeswoman said the third compaint was received two days ago, adding: “The prime minister has asked for that to be looked into.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies