Third complaint against Dominic Raab is being investigated, No 10 reveals

A third complaint against Dominic Raab is being investigated by the probe ordered by No 10, deepening the crisis surrounding the deputy prime minister.

The inquiry into Rishi Sunak’s key ally was already looking into his behaviour while justice secretary and Cabinet Office minister – but his time as Brexit secretary is now also under scrutiny.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said the third compaint was received two days ago, adding: “The prime minister has asked for that to be looked into.”