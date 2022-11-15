Staff working for Dominic Raab were “scared to go into his office” because of his “controlling” behaviour, a former head of the diplomatic service has revealed.

Simon McDonald has heaped further pressure on the deputy prime minister over his alleged bullying of his officials – saying he warned Mr Raab to change his approach.

“It was language, it was tone, he would be very curt with people. And he did this in front of a lot of other people,” said the former top civil servant, of their time together at the Foreign Office.